Mirabai Returns, 'Happy to Be Back Amidst so Much Love & Support'

It was a heartache for the 50-60 admirers who had gathered at the IGI Airport here on Monday to greet and congratulate weightlifter Mirabai Chanu upon her arrival from Tokyo, as the Olympic silver medalist was taken away in a car as soon as she exited the airport.

The fans, including those from her home state of Manipur, had gathered at the airport after the news of her arrival spread, and the crowd swelled with many at the airport joining them out of curiosity. The fans, including the shutterbugs as well as the media, started gathering at the arrival gate at 3 pm.

Chanu was expected to come out of the airport at 4.40 pm, but it took about 50 more minutes before she stepped out. The crowd wanted to catch a glimpse of her even as the CISF personnel tried to control them.