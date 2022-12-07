Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver at 2022 Weightlifting World Championships

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has bagged another major medal, winning the silver at the 2022 Weightlifting World Championships in Bogota.

Despite a wrist injury, Chanu lifted 87 kg in snatch and 113kg in the clean and jerk round, taking her total tally to 200kg. She finished ahead of third placed Tokyo gold medallist Hou Zhihua 198kg (89kg+109kg) while China's Jiang Huihua bagged the gold with a total effort of 206kg (93kg+113kg).

"It’s an emotionally proud moment for me to bring another world championship medal back home, after 5 long years. I had a wrist pain but I am always ready to push myself to cross the line for my country," said Mirabai after her podium finish.