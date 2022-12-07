Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver at 2022 Weightlifting World Championships
Despite a wrist injury, Mirabai managed to finish higher than the Tokyo Olympics' gold medallist.
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has bagged another major medal, winning the silver at the 2022 Weightlifting World Championships in Bogota.
Despite a wrist injury, Chanu lifted 87 kg in snatch and 113kg in the clean and jerk round, taking her total tally to 200kg. She finished ahead of third placed Tokyo gold medallist Hou Zhihua 198kg (89kg+109kg) while China's Jiang Huihua bagged the gold with a total effort of 206kg (93kg+113kg).
"It’s an emotionally proud moment for me to bring another world championship medal back home, after 5 long years. I had a wrist pain but I am always ready to push myself to cross the line for my country," said Mirabai after her podium finish.
Mirabai had won the World Championship gold in 2017, making this her second medal at the event.
The 2022 CWG champion though had injured her wrist while training in September.
"It’s been a truly proud moment for me to watch Mira grab another medal at the world championship, after half a decade. It was a little challenging for her due to the wrist issue. But she managed to beat two of the top athletes and lifted 200kg so effortlessly," said her coach Vijay Sharma.
