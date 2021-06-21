Maximum of 10,000 Domestic Fans To Be Allowed At Tokyo Olympics
Organizers have allowed 10,000 spectators, provided the number does not exceed 50 percent of a venue’s capacity.
Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday capped the number of spectators at 10,000 people per venue for the Games, or 50% of capacity, assuring safe conduct of the marquee event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at 50% of venue capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 people," organizers said in a statement.
Foreign fans will not be permitted to attend the Games, which were delayed from last year, while the numbers attending from federations, sponsors and media have been cut short as well to limit the risk of infection.
Local organisers insist the Games can be executed safely despite Japan battling a fourth wave of the pandemic and Tokyo being frequently put under emergency. A total of 780,898 positive cases have been confirmed in Japan as of 18 June.
However, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday said that the Tokyo Olympics may be held without spectators or the audience numbers could further be trimmed if the COVID-19 situation in Japan worsens and declaring another state of emergency seems inevitable, according to Kyodo News.
The Tokyo Olympics begin on 23 July with the Paralympics starting on 25 August.
