Mary Kom Demands an Explanation From IOC Over Her Uniform Change

In a conversation with PTI, Mary Kom said, “It was a bit unsettling that they asked me to change my uniform just five minutes before the bout. In fact, at that time my name had been announced.” I think it was deliberate action to disturb me because I had fought my first round with similar gear with Mary Kom and India written on it.”

A discussion with Indian Boxing's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva, as well as a review of the International Olympic Committee's rules shed some light on the issue.

“The boxers are allowed to wear their last names or the given name on the vests, so if it was just Kom at the back, there would not have been a problem or just Mangte would have been fine too. She was not allowed to wear Mary Kom. Same with Lovlina, she needed to have Borgohain on the back,” Nieva explained.