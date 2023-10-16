Manu DP Wins Gold in Javelin Throw at National Open Athletics Championships 2023

On the final day of the National Athletics Championships 2023 in Bengaluru, DP Manu won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event.

The 23-year-old athlete who won silver at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok earlier this year, won the gold at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with a throw of 82.06m, setting a new meet record.

Manu had also set the previous meet record with a throw of 81.23m last year.