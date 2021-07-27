The Importance of Mental Strength in Indian Sports

“There is a strong mental aspect in every game. But when it comes to precision sports, pressure can have a more significant impact. In other sports, the level of the strength can often be channelized. For instance, you can sprint faster or devote more energy (on the field). However, in precision sports, you must keep your heart rate down and be steady. So, games like shooting and archery are very mental-heavy games,” she told The Quint.

In an event like the Olympics, which grabs more eyeballs, the pressure is bound to increase. Was it a mistake that no mental conditioning coach accompanied the team?

Jain explained how every athlete should train with a psychologist although it is a long-term process. “Every athlete should have a sports psychologist working with him/her. But travelling can be an issue due to the logistical barriers. Introducing a psychologist, a couple of months before the games can help a bit but it’s not ideal. It’s like introducing a strength and conditioning coach a month before the tournament. It’s a long-term process. I often give this analogy to athletes about how you start the gym with lower weights but later, your capacity increases. It’s a process and mental training is just like it.”