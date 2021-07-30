Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat Falter in 25m Pistol Qualifiers at Tokyo Olympics

India’s woes at the shooting ranges continue to haunt them at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the duo of Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat failed to progress from the qualifiers in the Women’s 25m Pistol event on Friday.

While Manu finished 15th, Rahi finished 32nd after the Precision and Rapid rounds in the qualifiers from where only the top 8 qualify for the medal round.

Manu finished with scores of 292 and 290 in the Precision and Rapid rounds respectively, Rahi registered scores of 287 and 286.

(More to follow)