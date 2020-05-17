While announcing a financial package for India on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said it was now the time to make India self-sufficient in every way and every Indian should buy and promote local goods.Named the "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" (Self-reliant India Campaign), the PM declared that the relief package would be worth Rs 20 lakh crore.Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has taken a small step towards that self-reliance as she posted a video on social media where she’s seen stitching a mask for herself.Manu has captioned the video: ‘My India, moving towards self-reliance’.The pistol shooter along with her mixed doubles partner Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Varma were recommended for the Arjuna Award by the NRAI last week.The 18-year old was one of the medal hopefuls for the Tokyo Olympics that have now been postponed to the summer of 2021. With all shooting ranges currently shut due to the COVID outbreak, Manu has found other ways to try to stay in form."I am trying to practice daily because I have a range inside the house itself and I try to make use of the facility. But there are some issues some days. Like I have a manual machine and it breaks every other day. Also, there are a lot of monkeys here and because the range is open from the backside, they also hamper my practice," Bhaker said, while throwing light on her daily routine. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.