Father Questions Why Manu Bhaker Once Again Ignore For Top Award

The winners received the awards in a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan from President Ram Nath Kovind, with Bengaluru's Yash Aradhya becoming the first Indian motorsports driver to win the honour.

Kovind conferred the awards to 49 children in the age group of 5-18 years.

The award is given to children for excellence in the fields of innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture and bravery. It comes with a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation.

Ramkishan said he has repeatedly tried to contact the top officials of the Ministry of Women and Child Development but did not get any response.

"We applied for it well before the deadline and since I came to know from someone that Manu's name is not going to be there this year also, I tried calling the secretary, joint secretary and assistant secretary, but none of them felt the need to respond," Ramkishan alleged.

"Every time I called them, their personal assistants said they were busy. I have also written 25 mails to them but to no avail," he said.