Debut to Olympics Berth: 17-Year-Old Manu Bhaker’s Crazy 4 Years

At 14, she picked up a gun for the first time

At 16, she had become the undisputed Indian number 1 in the 10m air pistol event, broken multiple national records, beaten multiple Olympic medallists, won a Commonwealth Games gold and also become the youngest Indian to win golds at the shooting World Cup.

And, she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics an entire year before the event.

From 2016 to 2020, Manu Bhaker’s meteoric rise has been the stuff of dreams. But the last four years has also seen some big lows.

The Quint sat down with the young shooting star as she prepares for the biggest year of her young career. It’s Manu Bhaker’s success timeline – on this week’s spotlight.