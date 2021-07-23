Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Won't Attend Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal begin their Tokyo Olympics campaign on Saturday.
At the much-awaited opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, India’s table tennis players Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will not be attending as they open their mixed doubles campaign the following day.
The names of both the players were initially on the list of participants for the ceremony but has been withdrawn as it was an error on the part of the Indian officials.
25 members, including 6 officials, from the Indian contingent will attend the opening ceremony at the National Stadium amid the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital. Ankita Raina has been added to the list of players who will attend the event on Friday evening.
Boxing great MC Mary Kom and Indian hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be the flag-bearers at Japan National Stadium. India (Indo in Japanese translation) will march in at No 21 out of 205 contingents.
The Asian Games bronze-medallist play the mighty Chinese Taipei pairing of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching in the round of 16 match on Saturday.
Archers, shooters, shuttlers, and hockey players (except Manpreet) among others from the Indian contingent will not be attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.