'We Accept Whatever God Gives Us': Lovlina's Parents Celebrate Her Tokyo Bronze

While the whole country was glued to the television watching Lovlina Borgohain's semi-final bout against reigning world champion and world number one Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, her parents were among the few who missed out on watching the live match.

Her mother had recently undergone kidney surgery and is still recuperating from the same. Once Lovlina's bout was over, her parents were informed of the result over the phone and her father gracefully accepted the result.

"Whatever God wants, we accept that," Lovlina's father Tiken Borgohain told The Quint at their family home in Borpathar in the Golaghat District of Assam.