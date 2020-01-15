An Open Terrace in Delhi is Rakhi’s Training Hub for Judo

Thangjam Tababi Devi created history in 2018, winning India’s first judo medal at the Youth Olympics. She may not know it but her success has triggered a revolution of sorts across the country, with many kids enthusiastically taking up the sport.

An open terrace in Rohini, a small neighborhood in Western Delhi, has in fact become an unlikely hub for young aspiring judokas, with as many as 60 kids meeting every morning and evening to polish and sharpen their moves.

Among the closely-knit group, is a 15-year-old girl, who dreams of winning an Olympic gold for her country day. Simply called Rakhi, she took her first step towards her goal on Saturday, 11 January winning the bronze medal in the Under-17 Girls 44kg category of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.