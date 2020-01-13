Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto Breaks 10k World Record in Valencia
Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto set a new 10km road world record of 26 minutes 24 seconds in Valencia on Sunday. Kipruto bettered the previous fastest time set by Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, also in Valencia last month, by 14 seconds.
Both times are pending official ratification.
Kipruto came close to breaking the Kenya's Kipruto breaks 10k world record in Valencia 10km world record when he registered 26:44 in Prague in September 2018.
The 20-year-old won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Qatar last year.
His compatriot Bernard Kimeli came second in Valencia, finishing less than a minute behind in 27:12. Switzerland's Julien Wanders was third with a time of 27:13.
