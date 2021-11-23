Kashmiri Skier Mohammad Arif Khan Qualifies For 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Kashmiri alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan has qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics, scheduled to be held in Beijing from 4 February, becoming the first Indian athlete to earn a quota place in the slalom event in alpine skiing.

The 30-year-old who hails from the Tangmarg area in Baramulla district, has represented the country four times in the World Championships.

He started skiing at competitions when he was 10, and achieved greater heights in the following years. At the age of 12, he won a gold medal in the slalom in his maiden appearance at the national championship. He then made his international debut for India at the age of 16 and took part in a junior international ski federation event in Japan where he finished 23rd in the giant slalom.