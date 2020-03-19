Shivpal Singh Takes His Family’s Love for Javelin a Notch Higher

According to Shivpal, who hails from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, it was his grandfather who was the first person in the family to take up javelin-throwing. Soon, his father and uncles also got involved in the sport.

While his father Ramasaray Singh and uncle Shivpujan Singh were good with the spear, it was his other uncle Jagmohan Singh who made a mark nationally in the sport. Jagmohan is former national champion.