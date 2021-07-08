Japan to Impose COVID-19 Emergency in Tokyo During Olympics

Suga will finalise the decision to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and extend the existing one in Okinawa at a task force meeting on Thursday evening. He will hold a press conference to explain the decision later in the evening.



Meanwhile, Osaka, along with Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa prefectures, will extend the quasi-state of emergency, which is less restrictive on business activity, until August 22. However, Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Hyogo, and Fukuoka will end the quasi-state of emergency on Sunday as scheduled.



The government had originally planned to keep Tokyo under the quasi-state of emergency, but the recent surge in infections forced the government to change the measure.



The fresh state of emergency is the fourth one since the pandemic started, and the Japanese government will re-impose a ban on restaurants serving alcohol and offering karaoke.