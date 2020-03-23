Japan PM Shinzo Abe Says Postponing Olympics May Be Unavoidable

Whether Japan can hold the Tokyo Games as planned from July 24 has been a major international concern as the COVID-19 outbreak has spread globally.

The Olympic torch arrived last Friday in northern Japan ahead of the March 26 start of the torch relay, though crowd control is key and events would be largely down scaled.

As of Sunday, Japan had 1,719 confirmed cases of the virus, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 43 deaths.

While Japan has so far managed to slow the acceleration of the outbreak, experts say they have found a growing number of clusters in urban areas with untraceable infections.