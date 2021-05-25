Japan Fuming Over ‘Sacrifices’ Needed to Host Olympics

The IOC on Monday, however, cleared his stance that Bach was not referring to sacrifices from the Japanese population per se but rather "everyone in the Olympic community". This was needed to keep the sporting aspect of a toned-down Games alive so "the athletes can fulfil their Olympic dreams," Bach was quoted as saying to the IOC.

Local organisers insist the Games can be staged safely despite Japan battling a fourth wave of the pandemic and Tokyo being frequently put under emergency, with the latest extending to the end of this month.

Foreign fans will not be permitted to attend the Games, which were delayed from last year, while the numbers attending from federations, sponsors and media have been cut as well to limit the risk of infection.