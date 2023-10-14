IOC Session to Vote Next Week on T20 Cricket's Inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics

"Cricket has more than 2.5 billion fans worldwide and represents an invaluable opportunity to engage with new countries and communities, including the growing Indian community in the US. Cricket brings a vast social media following, the men’s 2024 Cricket T20 World Cup will be hosted in the USA, and a new major professional league, Major League Cricket, was recently launched in the USA. T20 – with a men’s and a women’s tournament – is the format that would be played at LA28," the IOC said in a statement.

Bach also said the United States has a growing Indian community and the inclusion of cricket sits well with the Indian community in the United States and noted that a very successful tournament was organised in Dallas a few months back. He also noted that cricket, especially the T20 version popularity is growing not only in India but all over the world and therefore is looking forward to having the best cricket players from all over the world participating in the Olympic Games.

"Having cricket in the Olympic Games is a very attractive prospect for Los Angeles and the Olympic movement," Bach said.

The IOC rejected concerns about the anti-doping programme of the ICC and said as far as it is concerned the ICC is WADA compliant and it will take up any issues related to this will be dealt with as they firm up the programme.