New Date of Olympics Not Restricted to Summer of 2021: IOC Chief
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said all options are on table for the new date of Tokyo Games, and that the postponement needs sacrifice and compromise of all the stakeholders.
Bach hosted a teleconference with near 400 reporters around the world on Wednesday. Announcing the unprecedented decision on Tuesday, the IOC gave no specific new date, saying only it would be "beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021."
"I think we should come to a solution as soon as possible, but first priority should be the quality of the decision to really be able to take all stakeholders into considerations,” said Bach.
“They have now formed the task force with a very good name of 'Here we go' and need consultation first of all with the 33 International Federations. We have to see what the options are,” the IOC chief added.
Bach also said the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics need sacrifice and compromise of all the stakeholders.
"This is like a huge jigsaw puzzle, every piece has to fit. If you take out one piece, the whole puzzle is destroyed. Therefore everything has to come together, everything is important,” Bach added.
“Professionalism and dedication of the Organizing Committee make Tokyo the best prepared Olympic city ever. I'm confident we can put a beautiful jigsaw puzzle together,” he concluded.
