IOC Details Rules on Political Protests at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
No taking a knee at the Olympics. No hand gestures with political meaning. No disrespect at medal ceremonies.
The International Olympic Committee published guidelines Thursday specifying which types of athlete protests will not be allowed at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Today’s Olympians know more about which acts of “divisive disruption” will lead to disciplinary action in Tokyo. They can still express political opinions in official media settings or on social media accounts.
Athletes who break protest rules at the 24 July - 9 Aug Tokyo Games face three rounds of disciplinary action — by the IOC, a sport’s governing body and a national Olympic body.
Fencer Race Imboden kneeled and hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised a fist in protest. Both were put on probation for 12 months, a period that covers the Tokyo Olympics.
Other protests in 2019 included swimmers from Australia and Britain refusing to join world championship gold medallist Sun Yang on the podium because the Chinese star has been implicated in doping violations.
“It is a fundamental principle that sport is neutral and must be separate from political, religious or any other type of interference,” the IOC document states, urging “the focus for the field of play and related ceremonies must be on celebrating athletes’ performance.”
