IOA Parts Ways with Kit Sponsor of Tokyo-Bound Contingent

“We are aware of the emotions of our fans and we in the IOA have decided that we will withdraw from our existing contract with an apparel sponsor. Our athletes, coaches and support staff, will wear unbranded apparel,” the statement said .

“We are thankful for guidance by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in making this decision. We would like our athletes to be able to train and compete without having to answer questions about the apparel brand. As it is, they have all been challenged by the pandemic over the past year and a quarter and we want them to be not distracted,” the statement added .

The Chinese giant was the sponsor of India’s kits at the Rio Olympics as well. The country’s athletes have also donned Li Ning’s uniforms at the Commonwealth and Asian Games in 2018. But after the clamour to ban Chinese products in India grew following the border dispute last year, the IOA had said it was reconsidering its sponsorship deal with Li Ning, as per the report.