IOA Chief Batra Requests World Body to Remove Ban Over AAI

With the Archery Association of India (AAI) conducting elections on 20 January and electing new office-bearers, Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has written to the World Archery President Ugur Erdener and requested him to lift the ban on AAI so that the association can start preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

In his mail to the World Archery President, Batra has written: "I am enclosing the election results of AAI Elections held in Delhi on 20th January, 2020 in the presence of WA Observer. I would personally like to request for lifting of suspension on AAI so that work can start properly for preparations for Tokyo 2020."