IOA Backs IOC, Says Confident of On-Time Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Skepticism is sweeping through the world but the Indian Olympic Association on Thursday backed the IOC's assertion that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will weather the COVID-19 pandemic and be held on time without a glitch.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo Games organisers are adamant that the Games will start on 24 July as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic crippling health care systems and destroying economies across the world.

"The coronavirus is creating havoc throughout the world but we are hopeful it will be contained in one or two months. It has already been controlled in China, the epicentre of the disease, and we are expecting the Olympics to be held without any hindrance on its scheduled time," a senior IOA office-bearer told PTI.