Boxer Satish Kumar Defeated by World Number 1 Bakhodir Jalolov in Q/F

Indian boxer Satish Kumar lost to world No. 1 Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals of the men's super-heavyweight boxing at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. He put up a brave front but lost the bout by a unanimous decision.

Satish was the first boxer from his category in India to qualify for the Olympics. He entered the ring at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena on Sunday despite seven stitches above his left eye and chin during his pre-quarterfinal win against Ricardo Brown of Jamaica. The 32-year-old was given medical clearance to fight in the quarterfinal in the morning.

In the first round, Jalalov landed his punches on the target, asserting his dominance. Satish hanged in there but couldn't clinch the result in his favour.