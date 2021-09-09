PM Narendra Modi Interacts With India's Tokyo Paralympic Contingent
India won a total of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, registering their best ever performance in the Games.
After a brilliant 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, where India won a record 19 medals and finished 24th on the overall table, the athletes met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday in the national capital.
The Prime Minister met the whole contingent at his residence and also spent some talking to the athletes as well.
The Indian athletes also presented an autographed stole to the Prime Minister.
India won 5 Gold, 8 Silvers and 6 Bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Shooter Avani Lekhara was among the standout performers winning two medals in the campaign. Avani won the bronze medal in 50m rifle 3 position SH1 after having claimed gold in the 10m air rifle standing SH1.
India’s veteran javelin ace Devendra Jhajharia also claimed his third medal at the Paralympics, adding a Silver to the two Golds from Athens and Rio in 2004 and 2016 respectively.
The PM had also interacted with the contingent before the Tokyo Paralympics and told them they were an inspiration for the country.
"In spite of all the difficulties in your lives, you did not lose heart and kept on fighting. By your hard work and strong will, you have reached this stage against all odds. You are going to represent the country on the biggest sporting stage," PM Modi had said.
"You all are winners and role models. You should not play with pressure. I hope you all will give your best and medals will follow. You will make the country proud."
Earlier on Wednesday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed India's stellar show, saying a new era had begun for Paralympic Sports.
"New Era of Paralympic Sports has begun! Modi govt will continue to support and enhance facilities for our athletes in a targeted manner to achieve 'Podium Finish' in 2024 & 2028 Performance of athletes has been extraordinary; it's changed attitude towards sports in India!" Anurag Thakur tweeted after felicitating the Tokyo Paralympics medallists.
Gold Medallists:
Avani Lekhara, Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing SHl
Sumit Antil, Men's Javelin Throw F64
Manish Narwal, P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Pramod Bhagat, Badminton Men's Singles SL3
Krishna Nagar, Badminton Men's Singles SH6
Silver Medallists:
Bhavinaben Patel, Women's Singles Table Tennis - Class 4
Nishad Kumar, Men's High Jump T47
Devendra Jhajharia, Men's Javelin Throw F46
Yogesh Kathuniya, Men's Discus Throw F56
Singhraj Adhana, P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Mariyappan Thangavelu, Men's High Jump T63
Praveen Kumar, Men's High Jump T64
Suhas L. Yathiraj, Badminton Men's Singles SL4
Bronze Medallists:
Sundar Singh Gurjar, Men's Javelin Throw F46
Singhraj Adhana, Men's 10m Air Pistol Shooting SH1
Sharad Kumar, Men's High Jump T63
Avani Lekhara, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Shooting SH1
Harvinder Singh, Men's Individual Recurve Archery
Manoj Sarkar, Badminton Men's Singles SL3
