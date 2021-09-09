ADVERTISEMENT

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With India's Tokyo Paralympic Contingent

India won a total of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, registering their best ever performance in the Games.

The Quint
Olympic Sports
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi receives a gift from the Indian Tokyo Paralympic contingent.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

After a brilliant 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, where India won a record 19 medals and finished 24th on the overall table, the athletes met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday in the national capital.

The Prime Minister met the whole contingent at his residence and also spent some talking to the athletes as well.

The Indian athletes also presented an autographed stole to the Prime Minister.

India won 5 Gold, 8 Silvers and 6 Bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Shooter Avani Lekhara was among the standout performers winning two medals in the campaign. Avani won the bronze medal in 50m rifle 3 position SH1 after having claimed gold in the 10m air rifle standing SH1.

India’s veteran javelin ace Devendra Jhajharia also claimed his third medal at the Paralympics, adding a Silver to the two Golds from Athens and Rio in 2004 and 2016 respectively.

The PM had also interacted with the contingent before the Tokyo Paralympics and told them they were an inspiration for the country.

"In spite of all the difficulties in your lives, you did not lose heart and kept on fighting. By your hard work and strong will, you have reached this stage against all odds. You are going to represent the country on the biggest sporting stage," PM Modi had said.

"You all are winners and role models. You should not play with pressure. I hope you all will give your best and medals will follow. You will make the country proud."

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed India's stellar show, saying a new era had begun for Paralympic Sports.

"New Era of Paralympic Sports has begun! Modi govt will continue to support and enhance facilities for our athletes in a targeted manner to achieve 'Podium Finish' in 2024 & 2028 Performance of athletes has been extraordinary; it's changed attitude towards sports in India!" Anurag Thakur tweeted after felicitating the Tokyo Paralympics medallists.

Gold Medallists:

  • Avani Lekhara, Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing SHl

  • Sumit Antil, Men's Javelin Throw F64

  • Manish Narwal, P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

  • Pramod Bhagat, Badminton Men's Singles SL3

  • Krishna Nagar, Badminton Men's Singles SH6

Silver Medallists:

  • Bhavinaben Patel, Women's Singles Table Tennis - Class 4

  • Nishad Kumar, Men's High Jump T47

  • Devendra Jhajharia, Men's Javelin Throw F46

  • Yogesh Kathuniya, Men's Discus Throw F56

  • Singhraj Adhana, P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

  • Mariyappan Thangavelu, Men's High Jump T63

  • Praveen Kumar, Men's High Jump T64

  • Suhas L. Yathiraj, Badminton Men's Singles SL4

Bronze Medallists:

  • Sundar Singh Gurjar, Men's Javelin Throw F46

  • Singhraj Adhana, Men's 10m Air Pistol Shooting SH1

  • Sharad Kumar, Men's High Jump T63

  • Avani Lekhara, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Shooting SH1

  • Harvinder Singh, Men's Individual Recurve Archery

  • Manoj Sarkar, Badminton Men's Singles SL3

