India’s Official Olympic Theme Song Titled ‘Tu Thaan Ley’ Launched

The launch event was organised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. It was attended by President, and General Secretary of IOA. Sports Secretary and Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI) were also present during the event.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to start from 23 July 2021 in Tokyo. According to PTI, over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event so far.