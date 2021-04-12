Indian Wrestlers’ Bronze Leaves Them Short of Tokyo Qualification

India's Satyawart Kadiyan and Sumit Malik salvaged some pride by winning bronze medals in their respective freestyle weight categories after missing the cut for this year's Tokyo Olympics in the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Almaty on Sunday.

Unimpressive in the morning session as he lost his semi-final bout in 30 seconds, Kadiyan defeated Turkey's Saparov Zyyamuhammet 5-0 in his evening bout to grab bronze in men's 97kg. In the semis he lost to Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian of Iran 0-10.