Touchdown Tokyo! First Batch of Indian Contingent Lands For The 2020 Olympics



"I am sure when you are going to be on the field when you are going to be participating, you will be there with your full energy, determination, and motivation. As PM Modi said, please go with a free mind. 135 crore Indians are with you, their good wishes and blessings are with you."



In all, 127 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which is a record, overhauling the 117 that represented the country at the Rio Olympics in 2016.



The shooting, sailing, and rowing reams have already reached Tokyo and some of them have started their practice too.