Indian Shot Putter Navin Chikara Suspended for Failing Dope Test
The integrity unit of the global athletics body has suspended Indian shot putter Navin Chikara for four years for failing an out-of-competition dope test in 2018.
"On 27 July 2018, the Athlete was subject to out-of-competition Testing pursuant to the Testing Authority of the National Anti-Doping Agency of India in Patiala," the AIU said in a statement.
Chikara had won a silver at the 2018 Federation Cup apart from finishing runner-up at the inter-state championships in the same year.
In November 2018, a provisional suspension was imposed on Chikara, who later waived his right to have the B sample analysed.
On 12 March 12, Chikara admitted to the "Anti-Doping Rule Violations and accepted the consequences proposed by the AIU (including a period of ineligibility of four years) by returning a signed Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and Acceptance of Sanction Form."
