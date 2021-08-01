Historic Win For Men's Hockey Team, Enter Semis With 3-1 Win Over Great Britain

The Indian men's hockey team have entered the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics with a 3-1 win over Great Britain.

This is the first time the men's hockey team have advanced to the final four stage of the tournament since the 1972 Olympics. The last time India won a medal at the big event was in 1980, when they beat Spain in the Moscow Olympics final, but the draw didn't have a semi-final stage.

They next play Belgium on Tuesday for a place in the gold medal match while Australia take on Germany in the other semi-final.