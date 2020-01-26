Indian Men’s Table Tennis Team’s Olympic Qualification Bid Ends
The Indian men's table tennis team's quest for an Olympic berth ended in disappointment after it suffered a 1-3 defeat to Czech Republic in a play-off match of the qualifying event.
The loss significantly reduced India's chances of qualifying for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.
The world number nine Indian team comprising G Sathiyan (world rank 30) and veteran Sharath Kamal (WR 33) was expected to get the better of the lower-ranked Czech Republic on Saturday.
However, India went down in the opening match with doubles pair of Sharath and Harmeet Desai losing 1-3 (14-12 5-11 9-11 9-11) to Tomas Polansky and Lubomir Jancarik.
“Unfortunately we are out of contention in the team events but now will fight for a place in Singles event in Tokyo Olympics !! Will bounce back stronger,” Sathiyan tweeted.
Earlier, the Indian women's table tennis team lost its play-off match, going down 2-3 to France.
