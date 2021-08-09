Time to Ensure We Don't Have to Wait Four Decades for the Next Olympic Medal

According to him, Hockey India should strengthen the all-India tournament structure, conducted by private parties, now that the Hockey India League has been discontinued.

Carvalho also wanted Hockey India to spend more money on the sport and less on administration. "States should get more grants so that they can spend more money on unearthing talent. Hockey India is getting good sponsorship money from the Odisha government, it has good reserves of funds, so it should increase the grants for states," he said.

Maybe Hockey India should follow BCCI and give grants to set up synthetic turfs in all states.

"Why should we depend on SAI and Sports Ministry for funds for everything. The sport has got a lot of attention it is time to milk it and put that money back into the game," said Carvalho.

The next two, three years are very crucial. Next year we have the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. The women have their World Cup in Spain and Netherlands in 2022 and the men's World Cup is in January 2023 at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The focus now should shift to these events and we need to make a similar concentrated effort for these events.

As far as the women's team is concerned, Sjoerd Marijne, the outgoing coach has said that they need to play more matches, get more exposure trips. Have a league of their own so that they don't suffer because of lack of experience.

Skipper Rani Rampal said continuity of coaching and support staff has to be maintained.

Carvalho said in the past the federation has sacked coaches after a few poor results. "This has to stop. You can't sack a coach after every poor match. They have to select the right coach and give enough time and the coaches should also select the right players. It is not necessary to select a foreign coach every time. There are good coaches in India too. Pick a good local coach and give him/her the same facilities that are provided to a foreign coach and see the results," he added.

Well, one thing is clear from what they all are saying — the players have done their job. It is now for the administrators to improve things and ensure that we won't have to wait for another four decades for our next medal a the Olympics.