'Thank You Haters': Hockey Captain Rani Rampal Says Team Embraced Criticism

The Indian Women's team's journey to the semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics was a bit of a difficult ride as they suffered early losses before making a comeback and defeating world number two Australia in the quarter final. Rani Rampal's team's campaign though ended in the bronze medal match when they were defeated by Great Britian on Friday.

Indian Women's hockey captain Rani Rampal says the team found encouragement from the criticism they received from the 'haters' after the initial losses at the Tokyo Olympics and was able to use the criticisms to fuel their historic journey at the Olympics.

Rampal thanked the 'haters' as the team were able to use the criticism in order to encourage themselves and push through the tournament and playing in their first ever bronze medal match.

Some of the critics and haters even went as far as to hurl casteist abuse towards the family of Vandana Katariya after the team lost to Argentina in the semi-finals.