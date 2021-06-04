Indian Contingent’s Tokyo Olympics Kit Unveiled by Sports Minister

A brand new playing and ceremonial kit for the Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent was unveiled in the presence of six prominent athletes in Delhi on Thursday, marking 50 days for the world's biggest sports extravaganza to begin in Tokyo.

Blue, white, orange, and green are the dominant colours on the T-shirts, shorts, and tracksuits. The tracksuit is royal blue, with the right sleeve of its jacket sporting the Indian tricolour – saffron, white, and green – shoulder downwards. Each athlete would receive four sets of the playing kit.