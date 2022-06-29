World Championships: Seema Punia May Withdraw, Race Walker Bhawana Jat Also Out

Had she not withdrawn, she would have qualified for the World Championships through world ranking quota. Priyanka Goswami is competing in women's 20km race walk event as she has qualified by breaching the entry standard.

Seema Punia 'Withdrawn'?

Veteran Seema Punia, who had breached the discus throw qualification mark in June last year, is likely to miss the World Championships as the Road to Oregon list of the World Athletics shows her as a withdrawn athlete.

The same is the case for men's 20km race walker Rahul Kumar, who had qualified through entry standard route. His name is also mentioned as withdrawn athlete in the the Road to Oregon list of World Athletics. Sandeep Kumar has already qualified for the championships.

The AFI on its part said the Indian team for the World Championships will be announced on Thursday after World Athletics publishes its list.

The likes of Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopa, 3000m steeplechaser Avinash sable, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin have already qualified for the championships.

Besides Chopra, Rohit Yadav is set to make the cut for the World Championships in the javelin throw event through world ranking quota.