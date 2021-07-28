Indian Archery Wrap: Deepika Kumari Enters Pre-Quarters, Jadhav & Rai Eliminated

In her final match of the day, Deepika beat Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez of the USA 6-4 in a windy Round-of-32 match at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. She lost the first set as she registered a score of 25 (7 and two 9s), while Jennifer scored 26 (9, 10 and 7) to take a 2-0 lead.

In the second set, Deepika was able to make a comeback with 8 and two 10s against Jennifer's two 9s and 7, bringing the scores level at 2-2.

Deepika took the third set with 10, 9 and 8, compared to Jennifer's 8, 10 and 7. With a 4-2 lead in the match, one expected Deepika to wrap the match easily. But Jennifer made a fight-back with 9 and two 8s, making the score level at 4-4. Deepika, on the other hand, had two 9s and 6 against her name.

In the decider set, Deepika began with two 9s and finished with 8 to score 26. Jennifer began with two 8s and needed a ten to defeat Deepika. But her final arrow went for 9, giving Deepika a close victory.

Earlier in the day, Deepika had easily beaten Bhutan's Karma 6-0 in the Round of 64. The 27-year-old maintained her lead from the start till the end, scoring 26, 26 and 27 compared to Karma's low scores of 23, 23 and 24 in three sets.