India to Host Commonwealth Archery & Shooting C’ships in 2022
India will be hosting the Commonwealth Shooting and Archery Championships in January 2022.
The two events will be held in Chandigarh in January 2022 while the Birmingham Commonwealth Games are scheduled from July 27 to August 7 later that year.
However, the medals at the event will be added to the final tally one week after the conclusion of the Birmingham Games.
"One week following the closing ceremony of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the CGF shall issue a medal table that includes results from the Chandigarh 2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships, as a further and final legitimate ranking of competing nations and territories from the respective competitions," the CGF added.
It was also proposed that the medals won will be taken into consideration in the tally of the 2022 edition of the CWG.
However, following a visit by CGF President Louise Martin and CEO David Grevemberg in November last year, the IOA withdrew its warning and proposed to host Commonwealth Championships in shooting, as well as in archery, in 2022 with the condition that the medals awarded in these two events should be recognised in the final tally of the participating countries for the 2022 CWG.
The government had also approved "in principle" the IOA's proposal to host the Commonwealth shooting championships and archery events.
Following the approval, Martin said he was delighted that the CGF have approved India's "ambitious" proposal.
"The CGF would like to thank the CGI, the NRAI, the Government of India and the entire sporting community of India on the significant efforts they have taken to submit an innovative proposal with the ambition of strengthening Commonwealth Sport," he added.
