India Shooter Deepak Kumar’s Car Stolen From Wedding Function
Preparing for Tokyo Olympics, shooter Deepak Kumar suffered a jolt on the personal front as the Asian Games silver medallist's car, a Honda WR-V, was stolen while he was attending the wedding ceremony of his sister-in-law.
The incident took place around 2:30am in the night on Tuesday as the car was parked outside the VIP Park, JP Tent house in Keshav Puram.
"I am preparing for the World Cup (in Delhi from March 15 at the Dr Karni Singh Ranges) and I will continue to do what I have been doing, train harder and give my best," Kumar, who secured an Olympic quota in the 10m air rifle event at the Asian Championships last year, told IANS.
Having parked his car outside the National Rifle Association in South Delhi, he found his valuables missing from the car and glass panes broken.
"It can happen that someone is after me and I don't know. It's all destiny. Let's see what happens but right now my focus is the World Cup and my practice. This is an Olympic year so I can't let my focus drift," he said.
Kumar said he is hopeful of retaining his place in the squad that will be announced in a few months' time.
