Twitterati Reacts as India Women’s Hockey Team Register First Win at Olympics
India snatch a close win against Ireland to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.
After three straight losses in the group stage, the Indian women’s hockey team have finally clinched their first victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Navneet Kaur's sole goal was enough to take India through. The goal was so unpredictable that Ireland reviewed it straight away, but the goal stood.
This win aids them to open their account in the points table and keeps them in contention for the knockout stage, only if Ireland loses its match against Great Britain. The encounter won’t be easy as Britain is the defending champion and is in very good form at the Tokyo Olympics.
On the other hand, India will face off against South Africa and it will be a must-win game for them to book their seat for the last-eight stage.
India’s seat may not be confirmed for the knockouts, but fans are showing impeccable support on Twitter for Team India.
