Day 9, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Sindhu's Bronze Medal Match at 5pm IST

The highlight of the day is the Indian men's hockey team as they will clash with Great Britain for a place in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. India stormed into the quarter-final with 4 wins in 5 group stage matches.

Barring the humiliating 7-1 loss against Australia, the Manpreet Singh-led side have been clinical in the tournament so far and will be aiming to win a medal in the sport for the first time since 1980.

PV Sindhu will face He Binjiao of China in the bronze medal match. The Indian shuttler has a chance to become only the second Indian to win 2 Olympic medals. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist lost to World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-finals on Saturday.

This is the 16th meeting between Sindhu and He Bingjiao and the Chinese shuttler has got a 9-6 advantage over the Indian shuttler.

Boxer Satish Kumar will face world champion Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's super heavyweight quarterfinal. The Indian has a chance to assure India of its 3rd medal with a victory over his Uzbek opponent.