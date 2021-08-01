Day 9, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Sindhu's Bronze Medal Match at 5pm IST
Live updates from Day 9 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Indian Men's Hockey Team Lock Horns With Great Britain
The highlight of the day is the Indian men's hockey team as they will clash with Great Britain for a place in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. India stormed into the quarter-final with 4 wins in 5 group stage matches.
Barring the humiliating 7-1 loss against Australia, the Manpreet Singh-led side have been clinical in the tournament so far and will be aiming to win a medal in the sport for the first time since 1980.
PV Sindhu will face He Binjiao of China in the bronze medal match. The Indian shuttler has a chance to become only the second Indian to win 2 Olympic medals. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist lost to World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-finals on Saturday.
This is the 16th meeting between Sindhu and He Bingjiao and the Chinese shuttler has got a 9-6 advantage over the Indian shuttler.
Boxer Satish Kumar will face world champion Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's super heavyweight quarterfinal. The Indian has a chance to assure India of its 3rd medal with a victory over his Uzbek opponent.
Round 3 ends. Unlike the Indian, Jalolav has waited for his chances and timed his punches perfectly throughout the bout. Satish Kumar is all but eliminated as we wait for the final confirmation.
Satish Kumar has lost the first round 5-0. The Indian pugilist has again been aggressive but there haven't been as many clean punches as he would have liked. Jalolov has been adjudged as the winner by all the judges in this 2nd round as well.
Satish Kumar's quarter-final match against Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's super heavyweight category begins. Satish is in blue. The winner is assured a medal. Satish is aggressive in his approach but the Uzbek has struck a few punches in this round. The footwork of the both the boxers is solid so far. Round 1 ends.
