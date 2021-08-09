I Dread Sharing A Room With Neeraj: Tejaswin Shankar

Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar has revealed that he dreads sharing a room with Neeraj, even though he is now an Olympic Champion. The pair have become very close friends since they met each other back in 2015 and have even been roommates on occasion.

"We shared a room for 15 days in Bangalore. Honestly, he may be an Olympic champion now, but I still dread sharing a room with him. He's a bit disorganised. If you enter his room, you'll find his clothes drying on the bed or his socks in the middle of the room. I didn't say anything to him because sharing a room with Neeraj was a huge thing for me. We bonded over fried rice and matka kulfi for the next fortnight. The only boys' talk we had was about video games. He was crazy about Mini Militia then, and now he's into PubG. I'll ask him if he has a girlfriend when I meet him next time."