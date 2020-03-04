‘Host City Contract’ Gives IOC Much Leeway to Cancel Olympics

In the same section, it says the IOC can terminate if "the games are not celebrated during the year 2020."

The contract says the IOC has to give local organisers, the city, and the national Olympic committee, 60 days notice to terminate.

The section also says the city, local organizers. and the national Olympic committee "waive any claim and right to any form of indemnity, damages or other compensation."

The modern Olympics have been canceled only three times, all during wartime.