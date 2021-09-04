Hat Gifted by Wife Proves Lucky Charm for Tokyo Paralympics Medallist Singhraj

"My hat is a gift from my wife, so my very lucky hat," Singhraj explained after the Mixed 50m air pistol SHI final on Saturday. His wife had also sold her jewellery last year to help Singhraj set up a shooting range near his house so that he could continue to practice even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both her gifts seems to have worked wonders as Singhraj now returns home with his double bonanza.



In a close final in the Mixed 50m Air Pistol event on Saturday, Narwal and Singhraj went neck-and-neck as they moved up from fourth and seventh place to bag gold and silver, the final few shots deciding the medals.



"The final was very difficult today. I decided (when I was) in third position, 'Singhraj, good, please, stop, breathe, stop, OK'. 'And one shot, only one shot, please. No other thought, my mind is slow'. And go again."



"Every shot is very difficult. One shot is very important, so my coach every time says 'Singhraj, Manish, only one shot, one shot fired'.



Asked about the memories he will have from Tokyo besides the two medals, Singhraj said he will remember the people of Japan, the volunteers at the Games. "What is the best in Japan is the people over here. The people are very nice, the food is very good, and the competition was the best," said the 39-year-old from Faridabad in Haryana.

(With IANS Inputs)