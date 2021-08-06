ADVERTISEMENT

9 Women Olympic Hockey Players From Haryana to Get Rs 50L Each: CM

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a Rs 50 Lakh reward each for the 9 Olympic hockey players from the state.

IANS
Published
Olympic Sports
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: Haryana Chief Minister announces Rs 50L reward for 9 Olympic Hockey players from the state</p></div>
i

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh each to nine members of the Olympics women's hockey team from the state.

In a hard-fought bronze playoff the Indian team lost 3-4 to Great Britain.

"I congratulate the Indian team for their praiseworthy performance at the Tokyo Olympics," the CM said.
Also Read

Indian Women Script Hockey History: Watch Highlights of Their Tokyo Journey

Indian Women Script Hockey History: Watch Highlights of Their Tokyo Journey

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT