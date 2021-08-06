ADVERTISEMENT
9 Women Olympic Hockey Players From Haryana to Get Rs 50L Each: CM
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a Rs 50 Lakh reward each for the 9 Olympic hockey players from the state.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh each to nine members of the Olympics women's hockey team from the state.
In a hard-fought bronze playoff the Indian team lost 3-4 to Great Britain.
"I congratulate the Indian team for their praiseworthy performance at the Tokyo Olympics," the CM said.
