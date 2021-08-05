ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana CM Announces Rs 4 Cr Reward For Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya

The Chief Minister of Haryana announced a Rs 4cr reward for wrestler Ravi Kumar Dhaiya for winning the silver medal

IANS
Published
Olympic Sports
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: Haryana CM announces Rs 4cr Reward for Ravi Kumar Dahiya</p></div>
i

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday congratulated wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for bagging silver in men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Ravi Kumar won the silver after losing 4-7 to Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the final on Thursday.

Khattar, who watched the match on television, announced a reward of Rs 4 crore for the wrestler along with a Class I government job, as per the state's policy.

An indoor wrestling stadium will be built at Nahari village in Sonepat district, the native place of Ravi Kumar, he said.

Khattar also said that Dahiya has not only won the heart of Haryana, but the entire country is elated with his achievement.

"I wish you achieve new heights of success," the Chief Minister said.
Also Read

Ravi Kumar Dahiya Finishes With Silver in 57 Kg Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Kumar Dahiya Finishes With Silver in 57 Kg Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT