Sreejesh Acts as a Second Coach on And Off The Pitch: Harendra Singh
Former coach of India's men's hockey team Harendra Singh praises the performance of the teams.
Both Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams are one of the biggest talking points in India at the moment after their historic accomplishment at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While Men’s team secured an Olympics medal after 41 years, the Women’s team just missed out on a medal but achieved their best-ever finish(4th) in the event.
In the men’s team bronze medal match against Germany, the team made a huge comeback from 3-1 to win it 5-4 in the end. It was one of the greatest nail-biting matches in sports. Although every team sport is a collective effort of the team, in the match Sreejesh rose to the occasion to make some brilliant saves and deny German forwards. His contribution gave India the chance to counterattack and win the match.
Sreejesh is like a second coach on the pitch: Harendra Singh
The 33-year-old Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh, stood like a wall in front of the goal throughout the event. He was also seen giving instructions many times as he is a senior player in the team playing since 2004. Goalkeeper’s efforts fired up the team when he saved two sure goals when it was 3-3 against Germany in the bronze medal match. Following which India scored and gained the momentum.
Former coach Harendra Singh praised Sreejesh’s performance and said, “He is a complete athlete, if you see his preparation, if you see his mental toughness. The kind of requirement required to be a goalkeeper. The GK is the most intelligent person because they need to read entire moves of not just his team but the opponent’s as well. And on their move action, you have to get the reaction. So, Sreejesh is one of the finest goalkeepers India has ever produced in modern hockey and he is a complete goalkeeper, he knows how to carry the team."
"The most important thing is that he gives the type of environment to juniors where they can perform their best. And on the pitch and off the pitch he acts as a, in one word: a second coach,” he added.
Singh also appreciated the chemistry between Sreejesh and defender Rohidas and how they both denied goals from direct play and penalty corners.
“As a first rusher he has done a second goalkeeper job, he has taken more drag flicker shots on his body or leg. So, that’s where Sreejesh was very confident, “that one side he will take and other side Rohidas.” They divided it and it was a collective effort by Amir and Sreejesh. If the ball was struck at the right side Sreejesh was always there because left side was covered by Amit,” said Harendra Singh.
Singh on disgraceful behaviour with Vandana’s family
When women’s team lost their semi-final match against Argentina. Vandana Katariya’s family faced casteist remarks from two men from her locality.
Harendra Singh commented on the issue by saying, “See, I think that is part and parcel of the sportsperson’s life, if you play well, they’ll give you high values and if you lose, they throw the eggs & bottles also. We are used to it."
"I know that Vandana Katariya is not going to mingle around these kinds of news and mindset, this is the society we have to deal with it. And I don’t think we should put more thought into that. If I would have been the coach I would have put more water on that, let them think- It’s an individual perspective and thinking process, we are not going to change the society and whatever the few people are doing, it’s not like that whole India is against our sportsperson,” he added.
Singh urges the women's team to feel proud, they have really done a remarkable job. Because of the 2,3 or around 100 people are saying wrong things about team and individual, we should not bother about that. We always think about what the society and masses are saying, the masses are very much concerned about our hockey team and they have really taken the stride that this team can have a lot of potentials. They know the team have played their heart out in each and every game.
