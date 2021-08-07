Sreejesh Acts as a Second Coach on And Off The Pitch: Harendra Singh

When women’s team lost their semi-final match against Argentina. Vandana Katariya’s family faced casteist remarks from two men from her locality.

Harendra Singh commented on the issue by saying, “See, I think that is part and parcel of the sportsperson’s life, if you play well, they’ll give you high values and if you lose, they throw the eggs & bottles also. We are used to it."

"I know that Vandana Katariya is not going to mingle around these kinds of news and mindset, this is the society we have to deal with it. And I don’t think we should put more thought into that. If I would have been the coach I would have put more water on that, let them think- It’s an individual perspective and thinking process, we are not going to change the society and whatever the few people are doing, it’s not like that whole India is against our sportsperson,” he added.

Singh urges the women's team to feel proud, they have really done a remarkable job. Because of the 2,3 or around 100 people are saying wrong things about team and individual, we should not bother about that. We always think about what the society and masses are saying, the masses are very much concerned about our hockey team and they have really taken the stride that this team can have a lot of potentials. They know the team have played their heart out in each and every game.