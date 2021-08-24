Google Doodle Celebrates Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with Champion Island Games
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from 24 August to 5 September 2021.
After almost a month of celebrating the inauguration of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Google Doodle is back with its Champion Island Games. This time to celebrate the spirit of Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
Champion Island is an animated athletics game, in which you have to defeat each sport champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls and complete the hidden challenges across the game.
"Welcome back to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, re-join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island even further: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends," Google said in a blog post.
Moreover, the animated game comes with some new bonus levels and side quests.
Google further stated that the animations and characters for Champion Island Games are created by STUDIO4°C, a Japan-based animation studio.
The developers of the game said that they have identified stories, folktales and highly recognisable characters from all over Japan, and connected them to build the game. "In the design process, each event champion was selected from those unique stories," they added.
In order to play the game, you will have to click on Google Doodle available on the main search page. It will direct you to the game.
