Google Doodle Celebrates the Beginning of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Beijing Winter Olympic 2022 begins from Friday, 04 February 2022.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google Doodle on Friday is celebrating the opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.</p></div>
Google Doodle on Friday, 4 February 2022, is celebrating the commencement of Winter Olympic Games 2022.

The search engine giant has posted an animated doodle with some animals playing the winter games.

"The competitive critters featured in today’s Doodle have gathered from all over the world under the winter sky to keep their cool and put their opponents on ice," reads the official Google Doodle blog.

The Winter Olympic 2022 will take place in the capital city of China, Beijing.
Beijing Winter Olympic 2022: Date

Winter Olympic 2022 are scheduled to begin in Beijing from Friday, 4 February. It will go on till 20 February 2022. Interested viewers can check the official schedule of the games on the official website of Olympics: olympics.com

Beijing Winter Olympic 2022 Opening Ceremony: Date and Time

The Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony will commence at 8 pm China Standard Time (5:30 pm IST), on 4 February 2022.

On 4 February 2022, almost 14 years on from the iconic spectacles of the 2008 summer ceremonies, Beijing’s National Stadium (also known as the Bird’s Nest) will once again stage an Olympic Opening Ceremony; this time, for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 will have the following games: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combines, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Snowboard, and Speed Skating.

Check out this space regularly for further updates about Winter Olympics 2022.

